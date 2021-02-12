Local non-profit providing free food boxes and other items for families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - GAP Ministries is providing essential items for people struggling through the pandemic.
“It means a lot because I can come here and get things that I can’t afford anywhere else,” said Jasmine Blue, who benefits from the program.
Blue continues to be negatively impacted by the pandemic and relies on this community warehouse to get by.
“I lost my job. I’m a dog groomer so I lost a lot of business because of it,” she said.
The local non-profit is providing vouchers ranging from $25 to $80 for asylum seekers, foster parents and those who have AHCCCS Insurance.
Whether it’s a box of diapers or food, this warehouse has everything to help families in need.
“Here at the community warehouse, you can get a microwave for 10 dollars. Clothing doesn’t matter if it’s a jacket, jeans, sweater- whatever. It’s all brand-new clothing but it’s a dollar an item. We also have diapers for 10 cents a piece,” said Jeremy Smith.
Smith is the warehouse’s engagement leader. He said all items are donations from major department stores in our area. Although the voucher program is only available for those who qualify, free food boxes are available for everyone.
“We have neighborhood representatives saying they have a lot of neighbors that are shut-ins or need food. Maybe they have a lot of kids. The government food boxes have milk, dairy products, as well as produce and fruit,” said Smith.
The organization is actively seeking volunteers to help restock shelves and prepare food boxes. To take advantage of the program you can visit the warehouse directly at 2861 North Flowing Wells Road on weekdays, except Tuesdays, from 9 a . m. to 3 p.m.
For more information you can visit their website at https://gapmin.com/
