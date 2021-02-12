Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office: 2-year-old girl found safe

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - UPDATE: According to a tweet from Fox 10 Phoenix, the mother of Aurora Pertrin says she has been found safe.
Authorities in the Phoenix area are searching for a young girl who they say was taken by her father without permission in south Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 11.
According to a report in AZ Family, police are looking for Tyler Garbett, who was driving a 2009 Nissan Versa with Arizona license plate T3A7YA. Read the entire report HERE.
Garbett was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt, a tan button-up shirt, and khaki shorts.
Police say the girl, Aurora Pertrin, was in the car when her mother got out and allowed Garbett to drive down the street to check the mail. Garbett allegedly took that opportunity to leave with the girl.
Pertrin, 2, was wearing a spaghetti strap pink dress with white polka dots, and pink shoes with a unicorn face.
If you see them or the vehicle, call MCSO at 602-876-1011.
