New Mexico asks to skip student testing again this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico education officials are asking for permission to waive standardized testing for the second year, citing the difficulties of the pandemic.
The New Mexico Public Education Department says it will encourage school districts to voluntarily administer tests that cover reading, math and science comprehension.
The department acknowledges that a volunteer-based assessment might not allow for a scientific sample of students.
Legislative researchers have called on the department to assess students as soon as possible, saying policymakers need to know how students are doing.
In a report last fall, they estimated students had lost three to 12 months of learning over the summer.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)