Pima County COVID-19 progress report criteria improves

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time this year, two of the weekly progress report metrics used to indicate improvement in Pima County disease activity, hospital availability, and public health tracking have improved.
Within the Healthcare System Availability category, the metric for adequate hospital bed capacity move from “Not Met” to “Progress.” In the Public Health Tracking and Prevention category, the metric for timely case investigation also moved from “Not Met” to “Progress.”
The decrease in COVID-19 cases in Pima County over the past few weeks is the likely cause of these improvements according to health officials. As cases decrease, less people require care in the hospital. At the same time, having fewer cases also allows case investigators to complete more investigations over a shorter period. This is a positive sign that progress is being made in combating the spread of the disease in Pima County.
Key indicators used to measure the overall activity of COVID-19 in the County, such as total number of cases and percent positivity, remain high. These are the data points used to inform the Arizona Department of Health Services School and Business Dashboards.
