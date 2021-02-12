Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council hosting teen scavenger hunt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re looking for an opportunity to get out of the house this weekend, head on down to Sahuarita.
The Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council and Sahuarita Parks and Recreation have teamed up to host a teen scavenger hunt.
According to an Instagram post, the event will be socially distanced in accordance with CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The hunt is Saturday, Feb. 13 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Town Municipal Complex (375 W. Sahuarita Center Way). The event is free and open to the public.
All you will need is a smartphone to scan QR codes.
Mask and temperature checks are required.
Call 520.445.7850 for more information.
