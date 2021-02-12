Sierra Vista City Council adopts recreational marijuana regulations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of Sierra Vista will have to comply with new recreational marijuana regulations after the city council votes 5-2.
The new regulations will create rules for marijuana use in establishments and limits on what can be done with recreational marijuana while on City property.
Proposition 207 was passed by Arizona voters in November and allows for the adult use of recreational marijuana within the state. The new law grants local municipalities discretion on whether to allow recreational marijuana establishments to operate within the city and on what zoning regulations to put in place, providing they are not more restrictive than those associated with medical marijuana establishments.
According to a news release, the commission recommended the 500 feet buffer between a recreational marijuana establishment and a school or place of worship (located outside the general commercial zoning district), a public park, another marijuana establishment, or public community center be reduced to 300 feet. They recommended maintaining the 500-foot buffer between recreational marijuana establishments and residential areas.
In addition to the zoning provisions, the amendments prohibit the smoking, consumption, selling, distributing, storing, cultivating, manufacturing, producing, or displaying of marijuana on City-owned property.
