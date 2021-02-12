SILVER ALERT: Police looking for Phoenix man missing since Feb. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Phoenix are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since Feb. 1.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, 76-year-old Emidio Espericueta Gurrola was last seen in a black 2012 Honda Civic four-door with Arizona license KWA8BWA. The car has a Hurley’s sticker on the driver’s side of the read window.
Gurrola is described as 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
If you see him or his car, call Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121 or (602) 262-6141 after hours.
