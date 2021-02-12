State vaccine cut has county pumping brakes on Accelerated Vaccination Plan

“We were so successful in giving first-dose vaccinations when we opened the 1B priority in the middle of January that we now have more than 100,000 people who need their second shot over the next three to four weeks,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “We need to follow through on our promise to them, so that means first dose appointments will be limited for a while, which really slows down our Accelerated Plan, unfortunately.”