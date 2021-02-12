Tax filing season opens Feb. 12, IRS suggests taxpayers to e-file for faster refund

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With filing season opening on Feb. 12, the Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take some simple steps to help ensure they file accurate tax returns and speed their tax refunds to avoid a variety of pandemic-related issues.
Although every year the IRS encourages taxpayers to e-file their returns and use direct deposit to receive refunds- to those taxpayers who have previously not used e-file, the IRS emphasizes using it this year to avoid paper-related processing delays.
Taxpayers can file electronically by using a tax professional, IRS Free File or other commercial tax preparation software. The IRS cautions paper-filed tax returns and paper checks will take even longer this year due to a variety of reasons.
Taxpayers have until Thursday, April 15, 2021, to file their 2020 tax return and pay any tax owed.
The IRS expects to receive more than 160 million individual tax returns this year with nine out of 10 returns filed electronically. At least eight out of 10 taxpayers get their refunds by using direct deposit.
“The pandemic has created a variety of tax law changes and has created some unique circumstances for this filing season,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “To avoid issues, the IRS urges taxpayers to take some simple steps to help ensure they get their refund as quickly as possible, starting with filing electronically and using direct deposit.
Taxpayers can also make contributions to traditional IRAs (Individual Retirement Arrangements) until April 15, 2021, and still deduct that amount on their 2020 tax return, if eligible.
