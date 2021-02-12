TUCSON WATER: Water shutoffs for non-payment resume March 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson has directed Tucson Water to resume shutting off water accounts for nonpayment beginning March 15.
According to Tucson Water officials, the company will begin mailing out notifications to customers next week. Customers with delinquent accounts will be given a 30-day notice to take action before the company shuts off services.
“Our main message to customers behind on their bills is to please get in touch with us before March 15,” said Interim Water Director John Kmiec. “We have a number of ways we can work with customers to get their accounts in good standing, including COVID-related bill assistance, our regular assistance programs, and extended payment plans.”
The company says the number of delinquent accounts is between 3000 and 4000, and includes residential and commercial customers. Tucson Water is urging those with delinquent accounts to take the following actions:
- Check your utility services statement to ensure you are current on your bill.
- Check your mail for any notices from Tucson Water, which will be mailing notices to all delinquent customers.
- Make payments by visiting https://tucsonaz.gov/PayUtility or calling 520-791-3242.
- Visit https://tucsonaz.gov/UtilityBillsHelp or call 520-791-3253 to see if you qualify for COVID-related utility assistance for water, sewer and trash services.
- Visit https://pima.gov/UtilityBillsHelp for information on all COVID assistance available in the region.
As a reminder, Tucson Water says more than $1 million in utility bills assistance is still available for COVID-related financial hardship. And customers whose accounts are not completely covered by this assistance could qualify for a payment plan to cover the remaining charges.
