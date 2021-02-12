University of Arizona offering money to participate in ‘Hijos Project’

Seeking Latino families to participate in COVID-19 survey

The University of Arizona is looking for Latino families to participate in an online study for $40. (Source: University of Arizona)
By Shelby Trahan | February 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM MST - Updated February 12 at 1:14 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 has affected millions of people across the world, but many minority communities have seen a higher positivity and death rate.

The University of Arizona is hoping Latino families in the state will participate in an online study that seeks to document how the virus affects parents and teens.

It’s an initiative that was started by The Norton School of Family and Consumer Sciences and The Department of Mexican American Studies.

Participants will earn $40 for their contributions, however there are several requirements:

  • Families must have at least one adolescent (11 to 15 years old).
  • Parent and adolescents must be Latino.
  • Families must live in the Tucson area.

If found eligible, parents and teens will be asked to complete the survey.

CLICK HERE to take the survey.

