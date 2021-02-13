ADOT, Sun Tran ramp up efforts to stop human trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation officials are ramping up efforts to help stop human trafficking in Arizona.
“We know that the way to stop human trafficking is to have eyes on the street,” said Steve Spade, the general manager of Sun Tran.
The Arizona Department of Transportation and Sun Tran plan to teach their employees the signs of human trafficking, and how to report it. Spade said Sun Tran received a nearly $300,000 grant that it will use to help roll out new virtual trainings sometime in the next month.
“Our intention is to train all of our drivers, supervisors, customer service staff on how to recognize human trafficking,” he said.
Sun Tran will also use the money to help make its buses a safe place for people in need of assistance.
“If you need safe refuge, you need somebody to call for help, hop on a bus, tell the operator and we’ll make sure we get you to a safe place,” Spade said.
Ryan Harding, a public information officer at ADOT, said officers at the ports of entry are already taught how to spot trafficking. The department is now developing trainings for maintenance workers out on the state’s highways to learn what to watch out for.
“The traffickers might have some kind of unusual tattoo, usually around the neck area, the victims are typically young females. So, if the young female is confused about her whereabouts or not allowed to speak for herself,” Harding said.
All red flags that transportation employees will soon know how to recognize and report.
“We can do something to make a positive impact against a horrible practice like this,” Harding said. “We take that seriously and are trying to make sure our workers that are in the key positions are trained to see those signs.”
Sun Tran plans to work with the Tucson Police Department to develop protocols for reporting human trafficking.
