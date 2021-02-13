Arizona state representatives criticize Finchem for ‘violating’ oath to office

“When we don’t hold people accountable for inciting an insurrection, we increase the chances that it will happen again,” said Salman, D-Tempe. " We now know even more about the danger the violent mob presented to members of Congress and Vice President Pence, and the level of planning and coordination that occurred between the Stop the Steal organizers and President Trump that incited the riot. What we have witnessed today is a failure in leadership by Ethics Chair Becky Nutt and the majority party to investigate legitimate complaints against Rep. Mark Finchem. But the fact still remains: Every day the member remains in office is a threat to the integrity of the Arizona House of Representatives, a threat to national security, and a threat to the future of our Democracy.”