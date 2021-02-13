Arizona school counselors ask for help as COVID-19 puts more stress on students

“Usually, I get things like finishing my homework, fighting with my brother, who gets to be IT in tag- stereotypical kid problems. But this year, my students reported being worried that they’re going to get sick, worried about their mom who is a healthcare worker and what she’s facing at work, worried they’re going to lose their house or apartment because their parents can’t afford to pay for it,” said Griffith. “It’s been just a really different year for them.”