COVID-19 vaccine & pregnancy: experts weigh in

“The CDC currently states experts believe that mRNA vaccines are unlikely to pose a risk to the pregnant person or the fetus because mRNA vaccines are not live vaccines. However, the potential risks of mRNA vaccines to the pregnant person and the fetus are unknown because these vaccines have not been studied in pregnant people,” said Aaron Pechaco with PCHD in a statement. “Those who are pregnant and considering COVID-19 vaccination are encouraged to consult with their healthcare provider. Pregnancy puts one at risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, the CDC warns, and the virus may also increase the chance of adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth. It is especially important for those who are pregnant to take steps to protect themselves from getting the virus. These include mask wearing, avoiding close contact with others and handwashing. The CDC offers additional guidance on staying safe from COVID-19 during pregnancy.”