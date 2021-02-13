COVID-19 vaccine & pregnancy: experts weigh in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pregnant women were not included in COVID-19 vaccine studies. So, naturally, many wonder if they should get the shot and how safe it is for them and their little one.
“It really is a personal decision,” said Dr. Crystal Pacanowski, an obstetrician-gynecologist.
It’s a decision Dr. Pacanowski faced herself.
“I’m six months pregnant right now,” she said.
The soon-to-be mother of five is at a higher risk for contracting the virus as both she and her husband; a physician, work directly with COVID-19 patients.
“Most people who do get the coronavirus, thankfully, do not have a severe outcome,” said Dr. Pacanowski. “But because we are pregnant, our immune systems are not functioning the same way they would if we were not. The risk that we could have that severe outcome is higher. I have a very healthy fear of the coronavirus.”
So, when Pima County started vaccinating Phase 1-A health care workers, Dr. Pacanowski rolled up her sleeve. She received her first dose on Dec. 21 and her second dose three weeks later.
“The first one went fine; I had a pretty typical response. Then with the second one, I had a little bit of muscle soreness and body aches, but they were gone within 12 to 18 hours,” she said. “It does make me feel better, it does. I do have a lot of confidence in the vaccine. I have coworkers [who] are pregnant and have been vaccinated in the medical field, I have patients that have already been vaccinated. All of them have done well.”
They’re part of a growing group.
“Since the EUA and under the EUA, approximately 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with no red flags, as we say, and this is being monitored by the CDC and the FDA,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical advisor and the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
The Pima County Health Department (PCHD) says there is still limited data on its safety for pregnant women.
“The CDC currently states experts believe that mRNA vaccines are unlikely to pose a risk to the pregnant person or the fetus because mRNA vaccines are not live vaccines. However, the potential risks of mRNA vaccines to the pregnant person and the fetus are unknown because these vaccines have not been studied in pregnant people,” said Aaron Pechaco with PCHD in a statement. “Those who are pregnant and considering COVID-19 vaccination are encouraged to consult with their healthcare provider. Pregnancy puts one at risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, the CDC warns, and the virus may also increase the chance of adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth. It is especially important for those who are pregnant to take steps to protect themselves from getting the virus. These include mask wearing, avoiding close contact with others and handwashing. The CDC offers additional guidance on staying safe from COVID-19 during pregnancy.”
“It really is less about me telling [my patients] to do something and more about answering their questions,” said Dr. Pacanowski. “The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medication both do recommend the vaccine be available to pregnant women. We don’t have that data to reassure people, but from the data that we do have and the animal studies that were done, we have not identified any concerns either for pregnant women or those that are breastfeeding. My job is just to make them really comfortable with whatever decision that they choose.”
Dr. Pacanowski says the vaccine is just one tool. She encourages all her patients to mask up, wash their hands and social distance to prevent exposure.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.