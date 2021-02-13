FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our next weather maker will increase our rain chances late tonight through early tomorrow morning.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A stronger system moves in tonight bringing valley rain and mountain snow through late tomorrow morning. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Mt. Graham and the White Mountains from 8 PM tonight through 5 PM Sunday. Up to 8 inches of snow possible above 6,000 feet. Wind will be strongest tomorrow afternoon, westerly gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Much colder tomorrow as high temperatures drop to the low 60s. Staying in the 60s most of next work week.