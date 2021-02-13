UPDATE: Authorities find missing woman from Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Good news! Officers with the Oro Valley Police Department say 73-year-old Laurel Brown has been found.
She is safe and now headed to a hospital for evaluation.
Thank you to everyone who shared the information online during her search.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Oro Valley Police Department are requesting public assistance in their search for a missing vulnerable adult woman from Oro Valley.
Authorities say 73-year-old Laurel Brown went missing on Friday, Feb. 12 after 4 p.m. after going to the Safeway on Rancho Vistoso. Her residence is located in the 1800 block of East Engle Hills Place.
Her husband says she suffers from a medical condition that could make her seem fuzzy or confused.
Laurel is 5-feet-4-inches tall, has red hair and blue eyes.
Authorities say she drives a silver 2014 Toyota Camry 4 Door Sedan with license plates reading: BHZ7263.
If you see her or the vehicle, you are urged to contact 911 immediately.
