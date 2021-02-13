Seven injured in suicide bomber incident in Somalia

Somalia suicide car bomber
By CBS | February 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM MST - Updated February 13 at 4:15 PM

MOGADISHU, Somalia (KOLD News 13) - Police say a suicide bomber died and seven civilians were wounded, Saturday, when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Local Somalian officials said the driver of a bomber car defied orders to stop and police opened fire as passersby ran for their lives.

More than a dozen vehicles were destroyed in the blast.

This bombing occurred as Somali politicians argue over how to hold a national election.

A delayed election vote previously scheduled for Feb. 8 has many arguing that current President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has overstayed his mandate.

He seeks a second four-year term. More talks on the election crisis are set for Monday.

Sources say the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group based in Somalia often targets high-profile areas of the region, and has threatened to attack the polls.

