Seven injured in suicide bomber incident in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (KOLD News 13) - Police say a suicide bomber died and seven civilians were wounded, Saturday, when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.
Local Somalian officials said the driver of a bomber car defied orders to stop and police opened fire as passersby ran for their lives.
More than a dozen vehicles were destroyed in the blast.
This bombing occurred as Somali politicians argue over how to hold a national election.
A delayed election vote previously scheduled for Feb. 8 has many arguing that current President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has overstayed his mandate.
He seeks a second four-year term. More talks on the election crisis are set for Monday.
Sources say the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group based in Somalia often targets high-profile areas of the region, and has threatened to attack the polls.
