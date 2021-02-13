Tempe police searching for SUV driver who hit sergeant after suspected street race

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a Tempe sergeant while speeding away from a suspected street race, Friday.
According to AZ Family, it happened late at night in the area of Mill Avenue and Curry Road.
Tempe police say the sergeant and another officer were arresting a driver who had been doing burnouts, when they saw a group of cars and people similar to what they had seen at illegal street races. An SUV sped out of a parking space as the sergeant and officer approached the group. The Tempe Police Department said the SUV hit the sergeant from behind.
Police say the person behind the wheel of the SUV was driving erratically, speeding, ignoring traffic signals and did not have its headlights on.
Officers did not go after the vehicle after determining it was too dangerous.
Tempe police released photos of the vehicle suspect, but the license plate is not readable. It is believed there were at least two people inside the SUV.
The sergeant, whose name has not been released, is expected to make a full recovery.
