What to expect when filing your 2020 taxes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the IRS expecting more than 160 million Individual Tax Returns this year, they’re urging taxpayers to file electronically for faster returns as they’re experiencing paper-related processing delays caused by the pandemic.
“An issue this year will be how the IRS manages to handle all the tax returns, plus issuing all those recovery rebates and stimulus checks,” said Ken Briggs.
Briggs is the Associated Vice President of The United Way of Tucson, which provides free tax preparations for people earning up to $66,000 annually. The services continue, but not in person.
“They can securely work with VITA volunteers by uploading documents with their mobile phone to a platform and answering some questions,” said Briggs.
The organization files taxes for more than 8,000 Tucsonans annually, and is adjusting to those who don’t have access to a computer.
“All the Pio Decimo sites around town will provide modified in person assistance through curbside assistance or through a drop-off and pick it up later kind of assistance,” Briggs added.
Briggs said while unemployment benefits are taxable, your stimulus check is not; and if you haven’t received it yet, now is the time to claim it.
“Now it’s called the recovery rebate credit. When you complete a tax return, it asks you how much did you receive for the first payment and how much did you receive for the second payment. If you didn’t get the second payment and leave it at zero, then the IRS understands that you didn’t receive that money and gives you the credit.”
The IRS says taxpayers who e-file and choose direct deposit should get their return within 21 days after filing it. The deadline to file your taxes is Thursday, April 15th.
You can find curbside assistance locations for tax preparations and more at https://www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.