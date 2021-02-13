Yuma air border agents apprehend guide for group of 44 migrants

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two agents assigned to the Yuma Air Branch apprehended a guide after spotting him directing what ended up being a group of 44 illegal border crossers on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The agents were conducting routine patrol duties along the Colorado River at approximately 6 p.m. when they spotted a large group illegally crossing the border into the United States.
They assisted Yuma Border Patrol agents in apprehending the group and returned to the point where the group entered the country. That’s where they encountered, Hernan Garcia-Orozco, signaling to yet another group of illegal border crossers.
The agents landed their aircraft and attempted to arrest Garcia-Orozco. He became combative and would not follow directions to show the agents his hands. Two additional Border Patrol agents assisted in subduing Garcia-Orozco and enacting an arrest.
Record checks conducted on the subject, a 32-year-old Mexican national, indicated he has a felony conviction for drug trafficking. Garcia-Orozco also has misdemeanor convictions for larceny, driving under the influence of drugs and illegal re-entry after previously being deported.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.