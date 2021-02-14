Fire crews responding to fire near Mount Fagan, east of Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, fire crews are responding to a fire in the area of Mount Fagan, east of Green Valley.
KOLD News 13 called the the Green Valley Fire District, who said they were receiving multiple reports of fire activity in that area.
GVFD officials say resources and local fire agencies are on scene of the Mulberry Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains.
No structures are threatened at this time, and the fire’s extent is still not known.
The fire is visible from the Tucson region.
We will have more information for you when it’s available.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.