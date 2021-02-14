FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and cool tomorrow while we wait for our next system to bring us another opportunity for valley showers and mountain snow.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another system will impact southern Arizona on Tuesday with gusty winds, valley showers and mountain snow. It will also keep our temperatures below average for the first half of next week before we near 80 degrees by next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-30s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.