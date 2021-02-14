Pinal County authorities rescue injured hiker at Peppersauce Canyon Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 1:30 pm on Saturday, a 64-year-old female fell off a ladder while climbing down into a cave in Peppersauce Canyon.
The canyon is located south-east of Oracle, northeast of the Santa Catalina Mountains.
The hiker sustained significant injuries, including fractured bones and lacerations and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
There is no further information.
The rescue was a combined effort betwen the sheriff’s office, the American Medical Response and the Oracle Fire Department.
