Tucson Water reports water main break in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water is reporting a water main break on Broadway between Tucson Blvd and Plumer Ave this morning.
Eastbound and westbound lanes at Plumer Ave and Tucson Blvd are currently closed.
The Tucson Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to last five hours.
Officials say full closure is required to allow repairs to be made in a safe manner in the Broadway Road project travel lanes.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate travel routes.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.