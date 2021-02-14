Two dead following residential fire in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal fire in Pearce that occurred on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:20 a.m.
Deputies were advised of a structure fire on Old Uncle Curtis Lane and responded along with Sunsites-Pearce Fire Department. Two occupants were deceased inside of the residence, according to officials.
The initial investigation indicates a 63-year-old male and 69-year-old female who are related died.
The cause and origin of the fire still remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.