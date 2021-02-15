Banner Health chief clinical officer named to ‘Top 25 Women Leaders’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The nation’s 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders by Modern Healthcare has a familiar name on the list.
On Monday, Feb. 15, Banner Health announced in a news release that chief clinical officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel is included in the list of prestigious doctors.
The program recognizes women in leadership, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments. The women named to this list are developing policy, leading change and guiding health care delivery improvement across the country.
“I congratulate Dr. Bessel on this well-deserved recognition. Her leadership both before and during the pandemic is an inspiration to all of us who have the privilege of working with her,” said Peter Fine, Banner’s president and CEO. “Few clinical leaders have had as great an impact as Dr. Bessel. She has been pivotal in helping Banner Health achieve the very best care for our patients and has served as a trusted mentor to ensure well-being for our team members and clinicians.”
Dr. Bessel is the highest-ranking physician and clinician for Banner, one of the largest secular nonprofit health care systems in the country, with more than 52,000 employees and 30 hospitals across six states.
According to the release, Dr. Bessel was the first clinical leader in Arizona to voice concerns in the media about an early trend of COVID case increases in the state.
“I am truly honored by this recognition, particularly after such a daunting, unprecedented year in health care,” said Bessel. “During the pandemic, my colleagues at Banner—frontline health care workers, support staff and leadership—have shown heroic levels of dedication in fighting for our patients’ care and safety, against this devastating virus.”
