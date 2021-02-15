Carondelet Emergency Center on track to open soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A spring opening is anticipated for Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center, located near I -10 and Wilmot Rd.
The facility, now fully set up with supplies and medical equipment are currently taking applications for full-time staff. The emergency center will provide around the clock emergency care for residents of the nearby residential and commercial areas.
“St. Raphael Emergency Center will be open 24/7, offering convenient access for the nearby growing residential area and major employment centers. The facility’s 13-bed emergency department will be open around the clock and staffed by board-certified emergency physicians,” the administrator for the facility, Chris Tweedy said.
It is designed to provide close integration with Carondelet’s hospitals for patients who may require more complex care.
Carondelet Health Network operates Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital and Carondelet Marana Hospital in the greater Tucson area, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, and related physician practices and services serving southeastern Arizona.
