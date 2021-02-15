City council in Miami, AZ criticized for tabling Black History Month proclamation

MIAMI, AZ (AZ Family) - February is officially recognized across the country as Black History Month. But in the small town of Miami, Arizona, comments at a recent City Council meeting surrounding a proclamation for similar recognition have generated controversy.
The Feb. 8 meeting started off routinely, with the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading of the agenda. But shortly after it began, Councilman Don Reiman expressed displeasure at proclaiming February Black History Month.
“There’s a big to-do about the Black community wanting to revise history and tear down all the monuments and not deal with the history, and we’re supposed to set forth Black History Month,” said Reiman. “It kind of seems like there’s kind of a contradiction in those two philosophies.”
Those comments eventually led to a unanimous decision to table Mayor Sammy Gonzales’ proclamation for February being Black History Month. Mayor Gonzales has a hard time understanding the council’s decision.
“We live in a diverse community here. There’s Hispanics, there’s of course whites, there’s African Americans in this community,” says Gonzales. “Most of them have lived here there whole life.”
Mayor Gonzales says his proclamation was aimed at promoting the history of Black people in our country. But when read aloud, the city council members had a different perspective on what they heard, saying it sounded political.
The councilmembers’ decision to table the proclamation drew immediate criticism on social media, with several questioning how this kind of thinking could still exist in 2021.
East Valley NAACP executive Roy Tatem says part of the problem is thinking that history and politics are two separate concepts. “I would say that Black History Month is both historical, cultural, and political,” says Tatem. “Because we’ve known that for political purposes, Black people have either been empowered or been marginalized.”
Arizona’s Family spoke to one of the Miami councilmembers about what happened at the meeting. He didn’t want to be on camera, but did say that it was tabled to allow Mayor Gonzales to further explain in-person his reasoning for creating this Proclamation. The only thing that’s certain at this time is that unlike the City of Phoenix, where Mayor Kate Gallego has officially declared February Black History Month, the City of Miami will have to wait a little longer for their own proclamation to potentially carry that same weight.
