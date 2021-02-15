City council in Miami, AZ criticized for tabling Black History Month proclamation

Arizona’s Family spoke to one of the Miami councilmembers about what happened at the meeting. He didn’t want to be on camera, but did say that it was tabled to allow Mayor Gonzales to further explain in-person his reasoning for creating this Proclamation. The only thing that’s certain at this time is that unlike the City of Phoenix, where Mayor Kate Gallego has officially declared February Black History Month, the City of Miami will have to wait a little longer for their own proclamation to potentially carry that same weight.