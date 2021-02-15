Elderly man, woman disarm home intruder, knock out his teeth

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (KOLD News 13) - An armed intruder in South Carolina got way more than he bargained for in the form of an elderly military veteran and his wife.
According to WRDW, it happen Monday afternoon at a home near Beech Island, which is about 20 miles southeast of Augusta, GA.
Authorities said the suspect, who was armed with a knife, knocked on the front door and claimed he was looking for his dog.
The suspect pushed his way inside when the home owners, a 79 and 81 year old, opened the door.
The husband and his wife fought back. They put the suspect on the ground, took his knife and even knocked some of his teeth out.
The suspect was taken into custody and the homeowners were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said all three suffered cuts.
At least one of them was in good spirits though.
The wife was a bit bloody and her head was wrapped up, but she waved goodbye as she was taken to an ambulance, making her family laugh.
