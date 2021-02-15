FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things are heating up this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another system will impact southern Arizona on Tuesday with gusty winds and spotty valley showers and mountain snow. It will also keep our temperatures below average for the first half of next week before a ridge builds in this weekend and we near 80 degrees!
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
