Harsh weather forces stranded hiker, rescuers to spend night in the elements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a hiker broke his ankle near Flagstaff, he had to spend the night out in the cold with a rescue team before they could get him out.
The man called for help Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, after he hurt his ankle on Mount Elden, which is northeast of Flagstaff. Crews tried searching for the hiker using GPS from his cellphone but they couldn’t find him on the ground, so they enlisted the help of the Department of Public Safety, which sent out a helicopter and eventually found the man in rough terrain, according to AZ Family.
Because of the darkness, terrain and less-than-ideal weather, the Coconino Sheriff’s Department decided to drop off two members from its rescue team alongside a crew member from the Flagstaff Fire Department to spend the night in the forest with the man.
Rescuers brought the hiker a sleeping bag, food, water and pain medication and stayed with him until the next morning when DPS was able to airlift the man out of the snow to safety.
