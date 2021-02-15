House Committee approves bill to raise Arizona unemployment benefit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - HB 2805, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Representative David Cook (R-8) that would raise the state’s maximum weekly unemployment insurance benefit from $240 to $300, was unanimously approved today by the House Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee.
“Arizona is currently 49th in the U.S. for maximum weekly benefits,” said Representative Cook. “If HB 2805 becomes law, unemployed Arizonans would be eligible for a higher benefit – and that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people who are struggling to get by. I truly appreciate each of my colleagues who are supporting this effort. Right now, Arizona isn’t in line with its neighboring states. We have a good opportunity to correct that – and I hope that we do.”
HB 2805 has 32 cosponsors, including members of both the Republican and Democratic Caucuses.
