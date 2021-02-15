Man accused of kidnapping son in hospital following suicide attempt

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 30-year-old man arrested for allegedly kidnapping his son from the boy’s mother is now in the hospital after an apparent suicide attempt.
According to AZ Family, Eric Maes tried to kill himself while in the Maricopa County jail Saturday, Feb. 13, Maes was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
Mae was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 10, after he allegedly took his young son from the boy’s 30-year-old mother Brittany Walker-Martie a day earlier. Investigators said Walker-Martie was loading her son into her car when Maes stole the car with the boy inside.
Walker-Martie died from injuries she suffered as she tried to stop the kidnapping and Maes has since been charged with manslaughter in connection to the woman’s death.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.