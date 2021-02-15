Pima Animal Care Center helping families keep pets through outreach programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is doing all it can to make sure families facing hard times don’t have to surrender their pets.
“You can’t help but fall in love with her. She’s an awesome dog. She’s my best friend,” said Bethany Shatz.
Shatz and Evan Mosbrucker own a pit bull, red heeler mix named Nala. Tragedy struck a few weeks ago when a fire destroyed their tiny house. They lost everything and almost lost Nala, who was badly injured in the fire.
“She had wounds on three out of her four legs,” said Hailey Rickleff, Nala’s Safety Net foster and vet tech at PACC. “All of those are healed already and she had a burn on her nose that has already healed.”
Rickleff is fostering Nala while the family rebuilds. She said she is grateful for the opportunity to help.
“To be able to help their family and give them the time and let them know Nala is safe with us,” Rickleff said. “I think the program is amazing and I’m really grateful to be a part of it.”
Shatz and Mosbrucker said they’re forever grateful for the Safety Net foster program.
“They care about the animals and the people that come in for help,” Shatz said. “I don’t know what we’d do without them.”
The care center’s medical care outreach program is covering some medical costs for people that don’t have funds to cover vet fees.
“We do free full exams, vaccines, blood work, medication. It’s a free appointment. They don’t pay for anything,” Rickleff said.
PACC’s food outreach program is distributing pet food to those in need.
“Knowing that these pets are staying with their families that love them and treat them with respect instead of coming to the shelter, that’s the best part of my day,” said Shari Mollencopf, a volunteer at PACC.
Volunteer Shari Mollencopf has volunteered at PACC for two years. She is doing all she can to help people in times of crisis. Most recently helping a family who felt they needed to surrender their dog.
“I said is there a reason you need to give it up? She said we can’t feed it and us at the same time. I said don’t worry about that, I will bring you bags of food every day if I have to,” Mollencopf said.
You can help PACC continue its efforts by making a donation to “Friends of PACC” which will deliver food to the care center through Amazon or you can drop off pet food in bins at PACC. The care center has distributed 45,000 pounds of dog food and 30,000 pounds cat food since last May.
