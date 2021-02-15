Teen killed in shooting at west Phoenix mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Investigators with the Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday after an altercation between a kiosk employee and a man escalated into a gunfight, according to a report by AZ Family. The 20-year-old who was injured in the shooting was not part of the original altercation between the employee and the other man.
Police are still looking into what led to the shooting and officials said the employee involved is cooperating with the investigation. Anyone who has any information about the shooting should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
