University of Arizona plans to enter Stage 2 of re-opening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After months of only essential classes reporting for in-person learning, the University of Arizona announced they have plans to move into stage 2 of re-opening the week of Feb. 22.
The announcement came during the university weekly press conference with President Dr. Robert Robbins and Reentry Task Force Director Dr. Richard Carmona.
If health conditions continue on the current trend, stage 2 means classes of 50 or fewer students would be allowed to meet on campus. Students and instructors will already know if their classes are part of the next stage. Students who are unsure can check with the registrar’s office.
Officials say employees who can work remotely are encouraged to do so. Faculty, staff, and DCCs will receive an email later this morning with additional information.
Those looking to get vaccinated at the UArizona state site can begin registering on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9am at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
DHS said the site will not immediately be open 24/7 due to a short vaccine supply. The same has been the case with the Phoenix Municipal Stadium site. Priority 1B individuals and people 65 and older will be serviced at the UArizona site.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.
