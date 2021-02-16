Arizona primary care physicians want to help seniors struggling to register for vaccination online

Of the 925,763 Arizonans who have received a first dose of either vaccine, 476,023 are 65 or older – which means at least half of first doses have gone to senior citizens – according to the latest data available Monday, Feb. 15, from the Arizona Department of Health Services. As of the first week of February, 430,000 residents of Maricopa County had received at least one dose of vaccine. Additionally, Arizona has distributed more than 120,000 second doses and announced that more than 1 million shots had been distributed as of Feb. 11.