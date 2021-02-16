Arizona Ranked No. 8 in selection committee top 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No. 10 Arizona was ranked No. 8 by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, which would put them as a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
On the season, Arizona has a record of 14-2 and a 12-2 record in Pac-12 play, the best start to league play in school history. The Wildcats are coming off a week in which they defeated Oregon on the road and swept the Washington schools at home. For her efforts, Cate Reese was named Pac-12 Player of the Week.
All-American Aari McDonald leads Arizona in scoring at 18.2 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game, which leads the Pac-12. The NCAA active leader in points scored is also third in the conference in scoring and assists per game and has scored in double-figures in 82-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.
Sam Thomas is coming off one of the best performances of her career, making a career-high six three-pointers to score 20 points vs. Washington on Sunday. She is second in the Pac-12 in steals per game (2.3) and is the only player in the conference to average at least two steals and one block per game.
Arizona will head to the Bay Area this weekend to face California on Friday followed up with a matchup on ESPN2 at Stanford on Monday.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.