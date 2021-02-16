ASBA launches virtual initiative for pandemic-recovering small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Small Business Association has launched a virtual initiative for COVID-recovering small businesses in Arizona.
The ‘Forges Ahead’ initiative is meant to give small business owners, and their employees, access to online personalized training on key areas to help them recover revenue and reposition after the coronavirus pandemic.
The ASBA says the training ensures that Arizona’s diverse small business landscape will find relevant, actionable content that specifically addresses individual challenges. The course focuses on three key areas during training:
1. Strengthening financial awareness.
2. Developing a social media presence and digital marketing.
3. Networking as way to grow business and industry relationships.
“Small businesses continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. As the go-to resource for small businesses, we’re thrilled to deploy Forge Ahead and believe the expert-led, online training will provide the tools that are necessary for small businesses to move forward,” said Jess Roman, CEO of ASBA.
The training is free for any small business owner and can be found at www.asba.com/forgeahead.
