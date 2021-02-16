Attorney General Brnovich announces $600,000 in grant awards to Child and Family Advocacy Centers

”This funding for Child and Family Advocacy Centers will ensure that all victims of abuse receive the same high quality of care no matter where a report is made,” said Trevor Umphress, Executive Director of Arizona Child & Family Advocacy Network. “We will be forever grateful for the bipartisanship support we received from the legislature and most of all from Attorney General Mark Brnovich and his staff, who were willing to take on this endeavor and provide critical funding for victims. Together, we can make a difference and build a safer and stronger Arizona.”