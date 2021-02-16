Benson Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for $4 million imaging suite

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Benson Hospital broke ground on a $4 million expansion to create a new inpatient/outpatient state-of the art Imaging Suite at the north of the hospital today.
When complete this fall, the Imaging Suite will expand and upgrade the diagnostic services at the hospital, including a CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound and DEXA Scan.
The imaging center is the next phase in a turnaround, stabilizing the hospital’s future in the community, and expanding the availability of health care services for the residents.
The imaging center’s opening is planned for September 2021.
