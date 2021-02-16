From BMX bikes to Daytona 500: Glendale’s McDowell an unlikely, humble champion

“It’s just so hard to get in position and to do it and to get my first Cup win at Daytona, it’s unbelievable,” McDowell said. “I’m just so thankful for everybody that just has allowed me to do it. It’s not been an easy road and there’s been lots of years where I was wondering, ‘What the heck am I doing? And why am I doing it?’ I always knew that if you just kept grinding that one day everything will line up, and it’ll go right.”