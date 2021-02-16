Domestic violence organizations see increase in cases, costs associated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Domestic violence shelters have seen an uptick in cases as the cost to keep survivors safe has also increased amid the pandemic. Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse in Tucson received 20 calls a day pre-COVID. Calls dropped by 25% last summer but the organization believes it’s likely incidents of abuse rose
“A lot of those people are having trouble reaching out for help because that abusive partner is home with them,” said Ed Mercurio-Sakwa, the CEO of Emerge.
Calls have grown to about 23 a day, he said. To slow the spread of COVID, Emerge is using hotel rooms to shelter people which is much more expensive.
“We have struggled quite a bit throughout the period to secure those funds,” he said. “We have been fortunate, there has been some government funding.”
Emerge is figuring out ways to keep up with the costs long-term and the need in the community.
“We are busting at the seams,” he said. “We are seeing way more demand for our shelter services than we can possibly meet.”
According to police data, 44 people in Phoenix were murdered in domestic violence situations last year compared to 16 in 2019. A safe house ran by Beyond the Hurt is helping women there.
“We give them up to 12 months and then hopefully they’ll be ready for a new world for them,” said Deva Taylor, the CEO of Beyond the Hurt.
Beyond the Hurt is giving women escape plans to help them leave situations of domestic violence.
“I advise them to create a plan for escape so when the opportunity arises, they will be prepared,” she said.
- Start planning your escape
- Place clothes in a duffle bag/suit case for a quick escape. Hide it in your trunk or a secure place in your home
- Pack all vital records (i.e. Social security card, birth certificate, identification, etc...)
- Remove items you find valuable/special to you. Take them to family or friend’s homes. Make sure it is not obvious that they are missing
- Put money aside so if you need to make a quick escape, you can stay in a hotel. The first place the abuser will search for you is at family and friend’s homes.
- Do not change your behavior
“When you’re ready to get out, you can just leave without any hiccups or hang ups in it without having to return to the home,” Deva said.
Emerge serves about 6,000 people per year. Call Emerge’s 24/7 hotline at 520-795-4266 if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse. Visit the Emerge website, here.
