Driver dies in fatal collision in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The driver of a vehicle has passed away as the result of a collision in midtown.
On February 14, 2021, at approximately 10 a.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the 5700 block of E. Picacho St. for the report of a fatal vehicle collision within Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (DMAFB).
Prior to officer’s arrival DMAFB personal were on scene and located a black 2019 Honda HR-V, which was occupied by an adult female. Sadly, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as 18-year-old Diamond Aaliyah Rose. Next of kin was notified of her passing.
Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation. Detectives determined Rose was last contacted on February 13, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m.
DMAFB personal located the vehicle on February 14, 2021, at 09 a.m. Roadway evidence determined Rose was traveling westbound on E. Picacho Rd. As Rose continued westbound on E. Picacho Rd., she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in the vehicle leaving the road and ultimately colliding with a culvert, according to officials.
This is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued at this time
