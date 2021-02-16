Father charged in death of 21-year-old daughter, who weighed 36 pounds at time of death

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AZ Family, a newly-released autopsy report shows that a Phoenix woman died in 2018 after severe dehydration and malnutrition under her father’s care.
The report says Vanessa Comer, 21, weighed just 36 pounds at her time of death.
Her father, Richard Comer, who was her sole caretaker, was arrested on charges of Second Degree Murder and Vulnerable Adult Abuse.
According to Phoenix police reports, Vanessa had a condition that left her unable to speak or feed herself, so she was completely dependent on her father’s care. Police say Mr. Comer failed to provide such care to his daughter in the time leading to her death.
According to the autposy report “her scalp hair was matted in places, her diaper was soiled” and “her fingernails were long and broken.” The report also says she had suffered “superficial blunt force injuries.”
