FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty shower possible then a big warmup!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another system arrives Tuesday bringing breezy wind and a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Bulk of the precipitation will stay north and east of our area. Wind stays breezy through Wednesday. Reinforcing cool air moves in with this system keeping high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average through Thursday. Warming back up by the weekend.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of showers. Cloudy in the morning with some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Windy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
