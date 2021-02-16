Gov. Ducey issues learning-loss study and freezes state’s school grading system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill on Monday, Feb 15 waiving the student letter grading system in schools this year, citing learning disruption because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He also called on the Arizona State Board of Education to study data gathered from statewide student assessment testing, among other materials, to “identify the extent of learning loss that has occurred” during the COVID crisis.
“This will ensure we continue to have accountability in our education system, so parents can make the best educational choice for their kids,” the Governor said in a signing letter.
According to a press release, McKinsey & Company estimates that in Fall 2020, students on average started school about three months behind where they were expected to be in mathematics. When it comes to reading, students started school a month and a half behind where they were expected to be.
Today’s Executive Order directs the State Board of Education to utilize AZMerit and AZM2 assessments and other data to draw comparisons to prior years and identify the extent of learning loss that has occurred during the pandemic.
“After all, these are our future leaders and it is incumbent upon us that we ensure they are prepared for success,” he added. “Any future attempts to suspend this grading system will necessitate a much greater level of justification.”
