Grand Canyon National Park announces spring 2021 shuttle bus schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Grand Canyon National Park just released the shuttle bus schedule for spring 2021.
Beginning March 1, visitors to the state park should prepare for some modified changes in shuttle bus operations.
To protect visitors and shuttle bus guests from COVID-19, the bus will carry a smaller number of passengers.
All safety measures include:
- Shuttle capacity is limited to 15 passengers.
- Face masks/coverings are required in line and on the bus; passengers must have their own face masks/coverings.
- Hand sanitizer will be available for use.
- Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line and on the bus; sidewalk decals, tape, and signage have been installed at bus stops to promote physical distancing.
- Buses will undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance.
In addition to these changes, state park officials have also announced a shift in route operation times for its Red Route and Orange Route. Both will begin at 4:30 a.m. and run until one hour after sunset.
For additional information on these and other changes, follow the link [HERE].
The spring 2021 shuttle bus schedule will run until May 28, 2021.
