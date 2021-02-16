Man arrested in connection to church arson, burglary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man in connection to burglary and arson at a church that occurred this morning.
On Monday, February 15, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to Victory Church, located at 2651 West Ruthrauff Road, for a report of a possible burglary.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a glass door leading into the church was shattered. The suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Daniel Peterson, was located inside the facility and detained. Deputies also found at least $9,000 in damages to equipment, furniture, and carpeting in an audio/visual room during the investigation.
Peterson was arrested for Arson of a Structure, Criminal Damage, Aggravated Criminal Damage of a place of worship, and Burglary, all felony offenses.
He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
